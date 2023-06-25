Montgomery Navy veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a special celebration for a woman in Montgomery this weekend. The party was for Ella Lynn, who just turned 100 years old.

“It feels wonderful. I’m just glad I can enjoy it even though I’m 100 years old,” Lynn said “And life just keeps going on. And I don’t know how long I’ll live, but whatever it is, I’ll do my best, and I trust Jesus Christ to lead me.”

Her recommendations for a long life are to take care of oneself and stay drug and alcohol-free.

Lynn was born in Hopeful, Alabama on June, 20, 1923. She grew up the fifth of seven children.

She enlisted in the Navy in 1943 after graduating high school the previous year. She joined what was called the Women’s Auxiliary Volunteer Emergency Service, which was created during World War II to deploy women on the shorelines so men could be deployed to sea. Around 90,000 women served in the program during WWII.

Lynn met her husband soon after being discharged. The couple were married in 1946 and had three children together. They both worked at Maxwell Air Force Base after they were married.

Lynne retired when she was 73 and became a Sunday school teacher.

