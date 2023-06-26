Advertise
133 Marshall County inmates baptized this weekend

These photos provided by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A large group of inmates was baptized last weekend at the Marshall County Jail.

In the Sally Port of the jail, a total of 133 women and men inmates participated in the baptism during its June 24 service, per the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of baptisms is nearing the amount of total inmates, with an overall amount of 332 currently incarcerated.

Compassion City Church provided baptismal services for interested inmates along with the members of local churches that comprise the jail ministry. Every Tuesday and Thursday, the jail ministry holds services for inmates as well.

Preparations for the special baptism day took roughly a month between the jail staff and the jail ministry team.

