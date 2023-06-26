Advertise
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in

Jonathan Lee Smith
Jonathan Lee Smith(Autauga County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The manhunt for an attempted murder suspect out of Autauga County is over.

The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Lee Smith, 35, turned himself in Monday morning following heavy media attention. He was charged with attempted murder and booked into the county jail. No bail is listed.

The charge stems from a Friday night incident. The sheriff’s office said Smith entered a home and struck someone in the head with a hammer multiple times, causing “catastrophic injuries.” The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After the search for Smith began, the sheriff’s office said he has a violent history and had threatened witnesses of this assault.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

