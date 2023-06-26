Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Birmingham Stallions win USFL South Division championship; heading to 2nd consecutive championship game

(@USFLStallions on Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions are heading to the USFL championship game for the second consecutive year!

Birmingham Stallions South Division champions
Birmingham Stallions South Division champions(WBRC)

Behind an incredible performance from QB Alex McGough, the Stallions routed the New Orleans Breakers 47-22 en route to their second consecutive USFL South Division championship.

The Stallions will go for their second straight USFL title next week when they take on the Pittsburgh Maulers at the Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep
William Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County. He was 19 years old.
Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

Troy University is preparing to transfer the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to...
Troy University to transfer building deed to Valiant Cross Academy
Man arrested for attempted arson
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
WSFA 12 News to broadcast Operation Resilience panel discussion Tuesday
Elections for Montgomery mayor, council just months away