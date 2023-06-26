Birmingham Stallions win USFL South Division championship; heading to 2nd consecutive championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions are heading to the USFL championship game for the second consecutive year!

Birmingham Stallions South Division champions (WBRC)

Behind an incredible performance from QB Alex McGough, the Stallions routed the New Orleans Breakers 47-22 en route to their second consecutive USFL South Division championship.

The Stallions will go for their second straight USFL title next week when they take on the Pittsburgh Maulers at the Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium in Canton, Ohio.

