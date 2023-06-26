Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Court documents reveal details of ALDOT Director John Coopers arrest

(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - John Cooper, the director of Alabama’s Department of Transportation, was arrested earlier this month on a harassment charge and new court documents reveal the details of the incident.

According to the arrest warrant in Marshall County, Cooper told his neighbor that he would “shoot him” and then “threatened to whoop his ass”.

Cooper’s attorney had previously said the incident stemmed from a land dispute with his neighbor who was claiming an easement on Cooper’s property.

A bench trial is scheduled for August 2, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep
William Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County. He was 19 years old.
Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Biden announces $1.4 Billion to Alabama for high-speed internet infrastructure
The execution method of nitrogen hypoxia is the method of forcing the inmate to only inhale...
State not prepared to execute Alabama death row inmate using nitrogen hypoxia process
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment