Former NBA player Jason A. Caffey selects ASU to complete his degree

One of the NBA’s outstanding former players, Jason A. Caffey, has chosen Alabama State University to complete his college degree.(Caffey)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mobile native and former Chicago Bulls first-round pick has chosen Alabama State University to complete his college degree.

Caffey began his college career with the University of Alabama. He played basketball there for four years before being drafted by the Bulls 20th overall in the 1995 NBA Draft. He went on to win two NBA Championships with the Bulls before joining the Golden State Warriors in 1998 and then finishing out his eight-year NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2001-2003.

Caffey now has his sights set on graduating from ASU with a degree in Physical Education by Dec. 2024.

“I am proud to have chosen ASU as the school that I want to proudly one day soon say that I am one of its alumni,” said Caffey. “I first became acquainted with Alabama State’s great reputation as a child growing up in Mobile and knew of its great history as one of America’s oldest and most famous HBCUs in both education and as one of the nation’s leadership centers in the civil rights movement. Our community in South Alabama was always very proud of ASU and all it did. Although I chose the University of Alabama to attend and play basketball for as a career strategy to one-day play in the NBA, after playing basketball at Mobile’s Davidson High School, where I earned a spot on the first-team All-State 6A roster and was named Gatorade’s State ‘Player of the Year.’ I always kept good memories of ASU at the forefront in my mind.”

