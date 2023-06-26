Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Heat illnesses are a concern this week

Heat indices will soar well above 100 degrees for most everyone all week
It will feel like it's near or above 100 degrees every day this week across Central Alabama.
It will feel like it's near or above 100 degrees every day this week across Central Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s hot, there’s very hot, then there’s extremely hot. Alabama oftentimes experiences hot and very hot conditions during the summer months being located in the Deep South.

We don’t get into that extremely hot category much. That’s the level of heat that can cause heat-related illness in a short amount of time if proper precautions are not taken.

When the heat index gets up close to 115 degrees, that’s when we consider it extremely dangerous to be outside. With that kind of heat, the development of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur very fast in even the healthiest of people.

Our heat indices will be in the "danger" category by the end of the week.
Our heat indices will be in the "danger" category by the end of the week.(WSFA 12 News)

Between this Thursday and Saturday it’s very possible that many locations across Central and South Alabama experience a peak heat index as high as 115 degrees. Not everyone will get that hot, but some will.

Even if your heat index peaks at 113 or 114, it’s still brutally and dangerously hot. That kind of heat index doesn’t happen all that often in Alabama. For perspective, Montgomery hasn’t recorded a heat index as high as 114 degrees since August 11th of 2002!

It’s certainly possible we reach that between Thursday and Saturday. The absolute hottest of locations could go just above 115 degrees assuming current forecast expectations hold.

Heat illnesses can settle in quickly and affect anyone when it's hot and humid enough.
Heat illnesses can settle in quickly and affect anyone when it's hot and humid enough.(WSFA 12 News)

Even the days with heat indices between 100 and 110 should be taken seriously. Any heat index over 100° can be problematic if you’re ill-prepared or spend time outdoors.

Be sure to check in on your neighbors and family members this week, especially children and the elderly. Staying hydrated, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and eating small meals are some other great tips in this kind of heat.

Checking to ensure your A/C system in both your home and vehicle is functioning properly is another step you can take heading into the hottest stretch of 2023. Keeping your pets indoors and spending time in the shade or A/C are a couple other things to keep in mind.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees each day this week in South Alabama.
It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees each day this week in South Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

The reason why we use the heat index when talking about extreme heat is because it incorporates the temperature and the humidity. In a humid climate like Alabama the temperature is only half the story. We must factor in the mugginess to grasp how truly uncomfortable and hot it is outside.

You can learn more about the heat index, what it is and how to calculate it by checking out this article I wrote back in May.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep
William Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County. He was 19 years old.
Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

Heat and humidity with occasional storms.
Intense heat and periodic storms this week
June looks to end on a hot note... Amanda talks about near 100° air temperatures!
Dangerous heat on the way
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday