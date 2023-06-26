Intense heat and periodic storms this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will be the main storyline for the foreseeable future. By far the hottest weather of the year will be with us for at least the next week. Pairing highs way up in the 90s with very muggy conditions will generate dangerous heat indices.

There are some storms to talk about in the forecast too. Although it’s important to be up front and say this kind of pattern is highly difficult to accurately predict when rounds of storms will roll through.

Occasional storms are possible this week, but plenty of dry time is likely. (WSFA 12 News)

This is not your typical summertime pattern where you get a few pop-ups each afternoon. Rather, the potential exists for some rounds or complexes of storms to roll through Central and South Alabama. This won’t happen every day, and it’s no guarantee your location is impacted.

Chances of rain and storms are running on the low side most days and nights thanks to the tricky, complex pattern in place. Today’s chances are around 40%, tomorrow’s are around 20% and Wednesday’s are near 30%.

After that it’s likely that rain and storm chances change at least somewhat as we get closer. For now we’re keeping the chance of wet weather rather low around 20-30% from through to Saturday. By Sunday there are some indications that rain and storms will be more widespread.

Temperatures will be above normal for most of the next seven days. (WSFA 12 News)

Now that we’ve established the rain chance portion of the forecast, let’s dive into the big-time heat that will be present across Alabama...

Heat indices rose as high as 105° on Sunday, and that will be common once again today. The farther south you are in the state, the higher your heat index will be. Most areas should peak between 100 and 105 degrees this afternoon.

The humidity may take a slight downward step for those north and east of Montgomery tomorrow and Wednesday. So counties like Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Perry, Russell, and Tallapoosa may see peak heat indices both days at or just below 100 degrees.

For everyone else it will be miserably hot both days with heat indices between 100 and 108 degrees. The farther south and west you are the hotter and more humid it will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend will be the peak of the heat for the entire area. Actual temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to lower 100s each afternoon. That kind of heat combined with dew points way up in the 70s will lead to dangerously hot heat index values in the 102 to 114 range.

Dangerous heat is likely by the end of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s possible, if not likely, that most all of Central and South Alabama sees a heat index value of at least 110 degrees at some point between Thursday and Sunday. Not the kind of heat we get all the time.

This will likely lead to the issuance of a Heat Advisory, if not an Excessive Heat Warning. Should any heat-related alert be issued by the National Weather Service, we will alert you right away. You can prepare now, though, by practicing and enforcing heat safety and awareness all week long.

Here are some tips to stay safe in heat of this magnitude:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Seek A/C or shade as often as possible

Check on neighbors and family members, especially children and the elderly

Make sure your A/C system is functioning properly

Keep animals indoors

Watch for signs of heat-related illness

