Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment

The fountain, placed in 1885, will be restored in nearby Alexander City.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Visitors to downtown Montgomery may notice a familiar landmark is missing! On Monday, crews set up a crane at the historic Court Square Fountain and hoisted the statue and fountain into the air, then onto the back of a waiting truck.

Long the centerpiece of the fountain that marks one end of the city’s most famous street, the structure is on its way to Alexander City, but only temporarily.

City officials said a facelift is in order due to several small defects that are associated with the piece’s age. While in Alex City, it will receive a zinc priming to protect the metal from corrosion, then a prime coat and a finish that will return the fountain and statue to a beautiful, long-lasting appearance.

“This project is a significant undertaking, but it is essential to ensure the longevity of the statue,” the city said. “Once the repairs and refurbishment are complete, the fountain will be reassembled and tested for water flow and pressure. The final step will be to reinstall the fountain in its original location in Court Square.”

A time frame for completion was not given.

Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It will be taken to Alex City for refurbishment.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It will be taken to Alex City for refurbishment.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The fountain has been a key feature of downtown Montgomery since its installation in 1885. It was previously shipped to Alex City in 1984 for restoration.

In 2020, A Black Lives Matter mural was painted around the base of the historic fountain, which is located just a short distance from where Rosa Parks waited to step onto the bus from which her actions would help ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.

A Black Lives Matter mural was painted around the Court Square Fountain in downtown Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
A Black Lives Matter mural was painted around the Court Square Fountain in downtown Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
MORE HISTORIC PHOTOS
Historic photos of the Court Square Fountain

Photos provided by the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

