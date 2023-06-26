Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

President Biden announces $1.4 Billion to Alabama for high-speed internet infrastructure

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Alabama will receive $1,401,221,901.77 to deploy affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

Right now, 331,206 homes and small businesses in Alabama lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, announced how much funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories will receive.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are working with Governor Ivey to deliver on our promise to invest in America by bridging the digital divide and connecting Alabama’s rural communities to the Internet,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through more than $1.4 billion in BEAD program allocations, we will bring broadband infrastructure to every corner of the state, which will enhance the quality of life and economic potential for all Alabamians – all while creating good, family-sustaining jobs along the way.”

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

Eligible Entities will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30, 2023. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Eligible Entities have 180 days from the date of that formal notice to submit their Initial Proposals for how they will run their grant programs. Eligible Entities can begin submitting their Initial Proposals starting July 1, 2023. Once NTIA approves an Initial Proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, Eligible Entities will be able to access at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep
William Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County. He was 19 years old.
Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

It will feel like it's near or above 100 degrees every day this week across Central Alabama.
Heat illnesses are a concern this week
Troy University is preparing to transfer the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to...
Troy University to transfer building deed to Valiant Cross Academy
Man arrested for attempted arson
Mondays with the DA: Kids and Online Scams