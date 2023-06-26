Advertise
Snell caps off historic season with national POTY honor

Snell (pictured) went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.
Snell (pictured) went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a season for the record books for Wallace-Dothan’s Kade Snell.

The Wicksburg baseball alum received two more national awards for the 2023 season.

The 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings named the National Position Players of the Year and among them was Wallace-Dothan’s Kade Snell.

Just two hours later when you thought the awards for the two-way player ended, he was awarded the most prestigious junior college award, NJCAA D1 Player of the Year.

He is the first player in the ACCC to win the NJCAA National Player of the Year Award.

He hit .396 on the season totaling 76 hits. He hit 13 home runs, 12 doubles and drove in 70 RBIs.

He was just as good on the mound. In 14 starts, Snell was 10-0 in 77.1 innings pitched. He had 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA with three complete games.

Here is a full list of Snell’s accomplishments from this past season with the Wallace Governors:

  • 2023 NJCAA DI First-Team All-America
  • 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Position Player of the Year
  • 2023 ACCC Player of the Year
  • 2023 ACCC Pitcher of the Year
  • 2023 All-District Pitcher
  • 2023 All-District Designated Hitter
  • 2023 South Division Player of the Year
  • 2023 South Division Pitcher of the Year
  • 2023 All-South Division First Team Pitcher
  • 2023 All-South Division First Team Designated Hitter
  • 2023 Alabama Sports Writers Association Community College Athlete of the Year
  • 2023 Wallace Community College President’s Award Finalist
  • 2023 Commissioner’s Honor Roll
  • 2023 Dean’s List

