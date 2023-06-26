State accepts applications to celebrate treasured family farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture is currently accepting applications for their yearly Century, Heritage and Bicentennial Farm programs.

These programs recognize and celebrate family farms that have greatly impacted the history and agriculture of Alabama.

All applications are due to the Alabama Department of Agriculture by August 25, 2023.

A Century Farm is a 40-acre farm that has been in the same family continuously for at least 100 years.

The farm must be owned by the applicant or nominee and currently have agricultural activities on the farm.

A Heritage Farm is a 40-acre farm that has been in the same family continuously for at least 100 years.

The farm must have significant historical and agricultural aspects, including one or more structures that are at least 40 years old. The farm must be owned and operated by the applicant, who has to reside in Alabama.

A Bicentennial Farm is a 40-acre farm that has been in the same family continuously for at least 200 years.

The farm must be owned and operated by an Alabama resident and have current agricultural activities.

If qualifications are met, historical evidence such as photos, deeds and records will be preserved in the state archives.

For more information about the Century, Heritage and Bicentennial Farm programs, contact Amy Belcher by phone at 334-240-7126 or by email at amy.belcher@agi.alabama.gov.

