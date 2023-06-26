Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has confessed to committing arson, according to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department.

Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested following a blaze that happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Fountain Lane where they worked quickly to extinguish flames coming from a structure and a vehicle. The Bureau of Investigations opened a case and quickly developed a suspect.

Hudson later admitted to setting both fires and was charged with first-degree attempted arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $45,000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.