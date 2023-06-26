Advertise
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson

Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has confessed to committing arson, according to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department.

Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested following a blaze that happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Fountain Lane where they worked quickly to extinguish flames coming from a structure and a vehicle. The Bureau of Investigations opened a case and quickly developed a suspect.

Hudson later admitted to setting both fires and was charged with first-degree attempted arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $45,000.

