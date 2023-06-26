Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial for a man accused in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams will be held in Macon County.

According to court documents, the case has been transferred to Macon County on Monday afternoon.

A motion filed in January stated it would be “impossible to conduct a fair trial by an impartial and unbiased jury in this county” because of the widespread media coverage following Sheriff Williams’ death. The motion cites several instances in which various media outlets covered Sheriff Williams’ death, Johnson’s arrest and the subsequent court proceedings.

The trial against Johnson was initially set for 2022 but was moved to October 2023. A gag order has been placed on this case since Johnson’s indictment in 2021.

The fatal shooting happened in 2019 when Johnson was 19. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

