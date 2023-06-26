Troy Recreation Center providing summer activities for kids

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the summer may be a fun time for the kids, It may be a hard time for parents to find child care for their children. But children can enjoy fun activities like swimming, games and other indoor and outdoor sports at the Troy Recreation Center.

“The biggest thing that we wanted to make sure was we had a safe and fun environment for our children,” said program coordinator Cassidy Smartt.

Smart said every year sees parents lined up at the center doors, waiting to sign up. Sometimes parents have to be turned away due to high demand.

“In years past, we have always done in-house registration, but this year we launched an online registration and that was very successful,” said Smartt.

Parents are able to sign their children up for either full-day or half-day options.

Lunch and snacks are provided to campers by way of the Pike County school system.

Park and rec leaders have been successful at providing campers with a fun and safe experience and hope to continue to do so each year.

If you are the Montgomery area and need a summer activity for your child, click here.

