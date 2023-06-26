Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy University to transfer building deed to Valiant Cross Academy

Here's what's happening around Montgomery in the week to come.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is preparing to transfer the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to Valiant Cross Academy, an all-male school that was created to address issues facing young African American students.

A ceremony will be held Tuesday afternoon at which time the deed to building 136 will be handed over to the school. Valiant Cross Academy has leased the building for its high school since January 2018, and will take ownership of it following the signing.

Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Valiant Cross Academy Leadership will sign the documents, to be followed by comments by officials representing both parties.

Following the signing ceremony, Dr. Hawkins will also present four scholarships to recent Valiant Cross Academy graduates. Two students will receive the Lamar P. Higgins Scholarship, while two others will receive the Brock Brothers’ Valiant Cross Academy Scholarship, named for the academy’s founders Anthony Brock, Head of School, and Frederick Brock, Director of Operations.

The signing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.

Valiant Cross previously took ownership of the historic River City Church building on Dexter Avenue back in October, which serves the academy’s middle school students.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep
William Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County. He was 19 years old.
Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday
Alabama teen wins the Distinguished Young Woman of America of 2023
Alabama teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted arson
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
WSFA 12 News to broadcast Operation Resilience panel discussion Tuesday
Elections for Montgomery mayor, council just months away