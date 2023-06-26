Troy University to transfer building deed to Valiant Cross Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is preparing to transfer the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to Valiant Cross Academy, an all-male school that was created to address issues facing young African American students.

A ceremony will be held Tuesday afternoon at which time the deed to building 136 will be handed over to the school. Valiant Cross Academy has leased the building for its high school since January 2018, and will take ownership of it following the signing.

Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Valiant Cross Academy Leadership will sign the documents, to be followed by comments by officials representing both parties.

Following the signing ceremony, Dr. Hawkins will also present four scholarships to recent Valiant Cross Academy graduates. Two students will receive the Lamar P. Higgins Scholarship, while two others will receive the Brock Brothers’ Valiant Cross Academy Scholarship, named for the academy’s founders Anthony Brock, Head of School, and Frederick Brock, Director of Operations.

The signing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.

Valiant Cross previously took ownership of the historic River City Church building on Dexter Avenue back in October, which serves the academy’s middle school students.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.