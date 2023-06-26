Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: Debris flies as suspected tornado touches down in Indiana

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. (ERIC FORD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) - Incredible video shows debris flying from a suspected tornado that touched down in Indiana, leaving dozens of buildings damaged.

Damage assessment is underway after the suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis on Sunday.

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. He also said it “took down” an apartment complex that was under construction, CNN reports.

The suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis. (BARGERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT, AMBER SCHROEDER, @EHOP_13, TWITTER, LISA KAREN DURRETT, CNN)

No one was seriously hurt.

An emergency shelter was set up at a local middle school for people left homeless by the storm.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage Monday to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area. (WTHR via CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

William Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County. He was 19 years old.
Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Lee Smith.
Attempted murder suspect sought in Autauga County
An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.
Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges
First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Monday
Alabama's hands-free driving law makes it illegal to hold your phone while operating a car.
Breaking down Alabama’s hands-free driving law now in effect

Latest News

RAW: Dozens of homes damaged after suspected tornado in Indiana (no sound)
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on several videos in central Indiana
VIDEO: Suspected tornado touches down in Bargersville, Indiana
Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft...
BET Awards honor hip-hop’s 50 years and legends like Busta Rhymes, Takeoff