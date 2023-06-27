Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

51-year-old inmate found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

William Donaldson Correctional Facility
William Donaldson Correctional Facility((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Saturday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as 51-year-old Eric Tyronne Person.

Person was found by correctional staff unresponsive in his assigned dorm area. He was then taken to the prison infirmary to receive medical care and later transported to UAB Hospital.

Person died at the hospital and was pronounced at 8:51 a.m.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play associated with this death.

The Alabama Department of Corrections – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking in...
Autauga County Schools asks public for naming suggestions
Fraud alert
Alabama Securities Commission and Secretary of State warn businesses of fraudulent mailer
Full Video: 'Operation Resilience' panel discussion