Andalusia murder suspects denied bond after Aniah’s Law hearings

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Four suspects currently in custody in connection to a October 2022 in Andalusia have been denied bond.

According to a release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Derrick Demetrius Thomas Jr., Teddy Donnell Cozart, Siyonesty Marchelle Gill and Le’Morion Lorenzo Fantroy, all of Evergreen, appeared in court recently as part of Aniah’s Law hearings. During the hearings, District Attorney Walt Merrell, representing the State of Alabama, argued in favor of the no bond ruling as part of the recently enacted law, which gives judges the right to hold criminal defendants who are charged with certain offenses, including Murder, without bail, so long as certain requirements are met.

The hearing focused in on evidence relating to the murder of Treyvous Cobbins, also of Evergreen, who was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Foxwood Apartments in Andalusia, and with each individual it was presented to District Judge Julie S. Moody that there were no conditions of release that would ensure any of the defendants to make their appearance in court or provide guaranteed safety to the community.

Information was also detailed from the joint investigation by the Andalusia Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which revealed that Cobbins was a witness for an upcoming Murder trial in Conecuh County to testify against Isaac Broughton, who is related to both Thomas and Cozart. Cobbins was supposedly lured to the Andalusia apartment complex and, as he left, he was shot at multiple times, resulting in his death, and further investigation went on to reveal that there was little question that Cobbins’ murder was planned in advance by the four defendants.

Judge Moody, upon hearing the evidence, agreed with Merrell’s thoughts on the defendants having no guarantee to appear in court or for the public to be safe if they were released, and went on to deny bond for each based on the circumstances of the crime indicating it was a “murder for hire,” with all four participating in the planning of Cobbins’ murder and at least three defendants having received payment for the killing. She noted as well about Thomas being the one who reportedly ambushed Cobbins and delivered the fatal gunshot to the head, and that Cozart seemed to be the one who assisted in luring Cobbins to Foxwood Apartments with the purpose of killing him.

“This is a murder for hire and that makes this an extremely dangerous circumstance,” explained Merrell, when asked why he maintained the defendants should be held without bail. “They need to be held without bond because the public ought to be protected. Second, as a murder for hire, they all could be indicted by the Grand Jury for Capital Murder.

“Such an indictment would likely mean they be held with no bond and, in addition, that they could face the death penalty. Anytime someone is looking at the potential for the death penalty, they are a grave flight risk.”

It was noted in the release that Captain Brett Holmes of the Andalusia Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and that he “expected” other arrests in the case, going on to say that others charged “would be treated the same as these defendants and we will ask the court to hold them without bail as well.”

The case for the current four defendants is expected to be presented to a Covington County Grand Jury in September.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.