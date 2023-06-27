Advertise
Autauga County School Board to name new superintendent Wednesday

The Autauga County School Board will announce the system’s next superintendent during a meeting Wednesday evening.(Autauga County Schools)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County School Board will announce the system’s next superintendent during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The search process is set to culminate in the naming of the finalist at 6 p.m., though the school board said the person will not be available to comment or be interviewed at that time because of pending contract negotiations.

The system previously announced five finalists, including:

  • John Barge, Ed.D.
  • William Bergeron, Ph.D.
  • Michele Edwards, Ed.D.
  • Fred Rayfield, Ed.D.
  • Lyman Woodfin

Details about each candidate and their interviews can be found by here on the Autauga County Schools website.

Former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring in March. He served as the district’s top administrator for two years.

Dr. Daniel Boyd took over as the interim superintendent and has been guiding the hiring process. Once the new person is hired, Boyd plans to officially retire.

