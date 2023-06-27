Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Autauga County Schools asks public for naming suggestions

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking in...
The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce and Autauga County Schools hosted a groundbreaking in 2022 to celebrate the new center.((Source: Prattville Chamber of Commerce))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As construction nears completion for the newest school center in Prattville, school officials are reaching out to the public to help decide a name.

Autauga County Schools is asking the public to share its opinion on the new building name. Located across from the YMCA Field of Dreams, the 87,000-square-foot facility will hold pre-k and kindergarten classrooms. It is set to replace the current Prattville Kindergarten School.

The school system has released a link where the public can vote on the name. They can also suggest if they feel they have a better suggestion. Only one vote can be submitted per stakeholder and they need to be made before Thursday at 4 p.m.

Construction on the facility began in November 2022 and is expected to be completed by June.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

Fraud alert
Alabama Securities Commission and Secretary of State warn businesses of fraudulent mailer
Full Video: 'Operation Resilience' panel discussion
Operation Resilience
WSFA 12 News broadcasts ‘Operation Resilience’ panel discussion
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the Alabama Legislature is headed into a special session to...
Alabama legislature heads to special session to redraw congressional map