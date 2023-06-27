Autauga County Schools asks public for naming suggestions

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As construction nears completion for the newest school center in Prattville, school officials are reaching out to the public to help decide a name.

Autauga County Schools is asking the public to share its opinion on the new building name. Located across from the YMCA Field of Dreams, the 87,000-square-foot facility will hold pre-k and kindergarten classrooms. It is set to replace the current Prattville Kindergarten School.

The school system has released a link where the public can vote on the name. They can also suggest if they feel they have a better suggestion. Only one vote can be submitted per stakeholder and they need to be made before Thursday at 4 p.m.

Construction on the facility began in November 2022 and is expected to be completed by June.

