Candlelight vigil for mother/daughter killed in Baldwin Beach Express wreck, allegedly by drunk driver

PELHAM, Ala. (WALA) - There was a candlelight vigil Monday night for a mother and daughter killed in a suspected DUI related crash last week on the Baldwin Beach Express.

Maggie Lowe, 19, and her mom Christie were travelling with their family of five to Pensacola for a beach vacation when investigators said they were hit by a drunk driver.

FOX10 News learned another daughter, 12-year-old Gwynny, was released from Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after being in critical condition. Prayers continue for their father, Tim, still fighting for his life.

“The friendship that we shared, it was one that some people never get to experience in their whole life, and we got to share her for quite a few years,” said one of Maggie’s best friends at the vigil in Pelham, Alabama. “It breaks my heart that she had to leave us so soon, and it’s going to be hard but I’m glad that we got to know her.”

Gwynny’s 6th grade cheer coaches planned the event and raised money to help the family with travel and hospital expenses.

Coordinators said they raised over $500 for the family. To donate, Venmo either of the grandmothers, @rebecca-davidson-78 or @brenda-skinner-0.

Two others were also killed in a different vehicle. Tim and Jeanna Speegle of Trussville.

