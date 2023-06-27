Court documents reveal new details about ALDOT director’s harassment arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details are emerging about the arrest of Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper in Marshall County.

Court documents obtained by WAFF 48 show ALDOT Director John Cooper was charged with harassment after he told a man he would shoot him and “whoop” him, causing the man to fear for his safety.

Cooper turned himself in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on June 12 and was released on bond less than an hour later.

Online court records show his bond was set at $2,500, though jail records initially listed his bond as $500.

