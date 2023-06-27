Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Falkville man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6
Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6(Department of Justice)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man who was arrested in August 2022 pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol riot.

According to the Department of Justice, Bobby Wayne Russell, 49, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and aiding and abetting. Russell was among many rioters who confronted officers at a line of bike rack barricades.

READ MORE: FBI Investigation: Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

When the barricade broke apart, Russell grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer and pulled him down while he fell down a flight of stairs.

Court documents confirm Russell was originally booked on the following charges:

  • Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
  • Civil Disorder
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Russell has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Minors in stolen vehicle collide with marked sheriff’s office vehicle
Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is...
Alex City police search for woman missing since June 19
Mobile man set to have competency hearing
Judge to determine if Mobile man is fit to be tried on charges of stabbing toddler
Overcoming Poverty: Barely getting by
Gov. Ivey calls special session to begin July 17