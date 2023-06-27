Advertise
Firework safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Fire Marshall gives safety tips ahead of the fourth
Fire Marshall gives safety tips ahead of the fourth(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says the Fourth of July is notorious for firework injuries.

“Once they go off and once the damage is done, there is no calling it back,” said Pilgreen.

Pilgreen says first responders see anything from loss of fingers to fatalities.

Ahead of this Fourth of July, Pilgreen is reminding people to have fun while using the flammable products properly.

“Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how the firework product is supposed to be used,” said Pilgreen.

Before igniting fireworks, make sure it’s legal because It’s illegal to use fireworks in some areas. Also, if it’s legal, you should be sober.

Pilgreen also says you should not be near any property or children.

If adults and kids are using sparklers, ensure proper supervision is in place and have water ready to put out the hot metal stick.

“It’s not anything to play with. They are pretty, they make a lot of sparks, kids can get a good kick out of it proper adult supervision, they are not to be played with,” said Pilgreen.

The same applies to barbecuing. Make sure you are a safe distance from your home and others.

