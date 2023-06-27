First Alert: Dangerous heat eyes Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will be the main storyline for the foreseeable future as the hottest weather of the year will be with us through at least the start of next week. Pairing highs way up in the 90s with very muggy conditions will generate dangerous heat indices for many through Sunday.

There are some storms to talk about in the forecast too. Although it’s important to be up front and say this kind of pattern is highly difficult to accurately predict when storms will roll through.

Low chances for showers and storms exist Friday and this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s also important to be up front and say rain and storm chances are running on the very low side most days and nights. We have a 10-30% chance of showers and storms through Saturday depending on the day or night of choice. After that it’s likely that rain and storm chances go up a little bit to around 40% Sunday and Monday.

Now let’s dive into the big-time heat that will be present across Alabama...

Heat indices rose as high as 105° on Monday, and that will be common once again today across the southern half of the area. The farther south and west you are in the state, the higher your heat index will be. Most areas should peak between 100 and 105 degrees this afternoon unless you’re north or east of Montgomery.

The humidity will come down a little bit today. (WSFA 12 News)

The counties of Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell, and Tallapoosa will have lower humidity today and again tomorrow. This should keep heat indices at or just below 100 degrees.

For everyone else south and west of Montgomery it will be very hot again tomorrow with heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees. Like today, the farther south and west you are tomorrow, the hotter and more humid it will be.

Heat indices will rise well over 100 degrees starting Thursday in Central Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Thursday through the weekend will be the peak of the heat for the entire area. Actual temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to around 100 each afternoon. That kind of heat combined with dew points well into the 70s will lead to dangerously hot heat index values in the 104 to 114 range all afternoon long Thursday through Sunday.

It’s possible, if not likely, that most all of Central and South Alabama sees a heat index value of at least 108 degrees at some point between Thursday and Sunday. This isn’t the kind of heat we get all the time.

Heat indices will be even hotter in South and West Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

This will likely lead to the issuance of a Heat Advisory, if not an Excessive Heat Warning, once we get closer. In fact, there is already an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for much of the area for Thursday. You can prepare now by practicing and enforcing heat safety and awareness.

Here are some tips to stay safe in heat of this magnitude:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Seek A/C or shade as often as possible

Check on neighbors and family members, especially children and the elderly

Make sure your A/C system is functioning properly

Keep animals indoors

Watch for signs of heat-related illness

