Former AUM head coach taking over Enterprise baseball program

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School has found their next man up to lead the Wildcats baseball program, and they’ve reached directly into the college pipeline to find their next head coach.

Former Auburn University at Montgomery head coach Marty Lovrich has been tabbed to take over the Enterprise program. Lovrich, who on June 6 announced that he was retiring from AUM, led the Warhawks for the last 9 years, collecting a 235-197 record during that time.

Lovrich will coach at the prep level for the first time, taking over at Enterprise from Matt Whitton, who resigned following four seasons leading the Wildcats.

Just the second head coach in Warhawks program history, Lovrich took over at AUM for Q.V. Lowe in 2015 following a two-year stint coaching Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, Georgia at the NAIA level. With the now-defunct Hornets, Lovrich led the team to a 85-37 record during his tenure, 39-18 during his first season which resulted in him being named NAIA College Baseball Coach of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club, and 46-19 during his second season which included a #8 year-end ranking and a Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Tournament championship, resulting in an automatic berth to the eventually won Daytona Beach National Championship Opening Round tournament, with that resulting in an appearance in the NAIA World Series.

After taking over the AUM baseball program, Lovrich quickly produced results, leading the Warhawks to back-to-back 40-win seasons and postseason appearances in his first two years, with his inaugural campaign featuring an SSAC regular season and tournament championship, earning SSAC Coach of the Year and Alabama Baseball Coaches Association’s Small College Division Coach of the Year in 2015. During his second season, he led AUM to only their fourth NAIA World Series appearance in program history, and as a result he was selected as the ABCA/Diamond Regional Coach of the Year in 2016.

Those two seasons saw Lovrich help develop five All-SSAC honorees, two SSAC Champions of Character, one SSAC Golden Glove winner, one SSAC All-Freshman recipient, 11 SSAC-All Academic team selections, four NAIA Scholar-Athlete recipients, and one NAIA Honorable Mention All-American.

Those two seasons were Lovrich’s only ones leading the Warhawks at the NAIA level, as he helped navigate the program during their transition to NCAA Division II, leading the team to two winning seasons before AUM earned full D-II membership in 2019. Since the full time move to the NCAA, AUM has qualified for two Gulf South Conference (GSC) Tournaments, and produced four All-GSC players, five CoSIDA Academic All-District selections and one D2CCA All-south Region selection.

The best Division II season for the Warhawks under Lovrich was in 2022, where he led AUM to a 30-21 overall record, 18-12 in the GSC, and a #4 conference tournament seed. During that season, Lovrich earned his 300th career coaching victory and 200th win with the Warhawks.

Prior to his 11-year head coaching career, Lovrich was a near lifer to the Warhawks baseball program. He transferred to AUM as a player in 1989 following a three-year tenure at Jacksonville State University in his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama, with his father Frank also being a former head coach of the Gamecocks from 1958 to 1961. During his lone season playing at AUM, where he played as a catcher for the team, he hit .342 and was part of helping the program to it’s first winning season in program history.

Lovrich joined the coaching staff at AUM the following year as a graduate assistant coach, eventually being hired as an assistant coach in 1993, and in total served 22 seasons from 1990-2012 as a member of the Warhawks coaching staff. During that tenure, the Warhawks saw three NAIA World Series appearances, 34 All-American selections, 76 all-conference honorees, 40 all-region selections and 25 players that went on to play professionally. Lovrich also was selected as Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year in 2008, and when being a member of the AUM coaching staff, AUM won nearly 63 percent of its games.

