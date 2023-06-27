Advertise
Former Barbour County Sheriff convicted on ethics charge

Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early January 2019.
Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early January 2019.(Source: WTVY)
By Grace Owens
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced, on June 27, the conviction of disgraced Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw.

He pleaded guilty in Barbour County Circuit Court to allegations charging him with using his office or official position for personal gain.

At today’s hearing, Upshaw agreed that a Sheriff’s Office employee acting upon his direction, or Upshaw himself, wrote Upshaw checks totaling $32,135 from Sherriff’s Office bank accounts.

Upshaw then deposited those checks into bank accounts owned by himself or his family.

“Abusing the taxpayers’ money will not be tolerated in our state, and I am pleased the defendant will be held accountable for betraying the public’s trust,” said Attorney General Marshall.

Upshaw served as Barbour County sheriff from January 2007 to January 2019. He was arrested on ethics charges in September 2020.

After the hearing, the Attorney General commended those who assisted in investigating this case. Included were the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Health, Special Agents of the Special Prosecutions Division, as well as Assistant Attorneys General Jasper B. Roberts Jr., James Houts and Nathan W. Mays.

