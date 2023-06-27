Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A car was recovered from the Cahaba River after the three occupants crashed Tuesday afternoon, June 27.

Trussville Police say a grandmother and two children were in the car.

They were all transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car hit the median then fell in between two bridges.

Car in Cahaba River. (Source: Olivianna Calmes/WBRC)

State troopers worked to advise a wrecker team to help get the car out.

