Grandma, 2 children in car hit median, fall between bridges into Cahaba River

By Sara Hampton
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A car was recovered from the Cahaba River after the three occupants crashed Tuesday afternoon, June 27.

Trussville Police say a grandmother and two children were in the car.

They were all transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car hit the median then fell in between two bridges.

Car in Cahaba River.
Car in Cahaba River.(Source: Olivianna Calmes/WBRC)

State troopers worked to advise a wrecker team to help get the car out.

