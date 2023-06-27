Hornets Nation Football Camp with Ezekiel Elliott happening June 29

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of former fever players have come back to their hometowns this summer to hold youth football camps. The next camp is happening down in Union Springs, but the celebrity guest isn’t from Alabama.

Current free agent and former Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott will be the special invited guest at Hornets Nation Football Camp on Thursday, June 29.

Former Bullock County basketball player Joe Johnson is organizing the event. The company he works for in Houston, TX, works with big named clients like Elliott.

Johnson wants to give back to his community by organizing this camp and providing a pro football player to teach the kids of Bullock County how to play ball.

“I ended up having a conversation with Zeke, I said hey, I want to bring you down to my hometown. Show the kids, come to meet the kids. When I was growing up, we didn’t really have that, so I want to bring someone who is relatable to the kids and let the kids experience that,” said Johnson

The camp is free for kids in Bullock County from ages 6-17. The first part of the camp will run from 9-11 a.m. and then from 1 to 3 p.m.

If you live in Bullock County and have a child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old, contact camp coordinator Tiffany Cooper at 731-879-1761 to register.

