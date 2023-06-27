Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hornets Nation Football Camp with Ezekiel Elliott happening June 29

Hornets Nation Football Camp 2023
Hornets Nation Football Camp 2023(Hornets Nation Football Camp)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of former fever players have come back to their hometowns this summer to hold youth football camps. The next camp is happening down in Union Springs, but the celebrity guest isn’t from Alabama.

Current free agent and former Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott will be the special invited guest at Hornets Nation Football Camp on Thursday, June 29.

Former Bullock County basketball player Joe Johnson is organizing the event. The company he works for in Houston, TX, works with big named clients like Elliott.

Johnson wants to give back to his community by organizing this camp and providing a pro football player to teach the kids of Bullock County how to play ball.

“I ended up having a conversation with Zeke, I said hey, I want to bring you down to my hometown. Show the kids, come to meet the kids. When I was growing up, we didn’t really have that, so I want to bring someone who is relatable to the kids and let the kids experience that,” said Johnson

The camp is free for kids in Bullock County from ages 6-17. The first part of the camp will run from 9-11 a.m. and then from 1 to 3 p.m.

If you live in Bullock County and have a child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old, contact camp coordinator Tiffany Cooper at 731-879-1761 to register.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

Former Auburn University at Montgomery head coach Marty Lovrich (pictured), who on June 6...
Former AUM head coach taking over Enterprise baseball program
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA - JULY, 2022: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton,...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looking for better things in the land of castles and Edelweiss
Southeastern Conference
SEC announces 2024 Men’s Basketball conference opponents
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs UB Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Kyla Michelitch
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program