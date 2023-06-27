Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Louisiana died of a heat-related injury in the line of duty, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.

The department said on Saturday afternoon, K-9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer were searching for suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

K-9 Harrie tracked the suspects, but he sustained a heat-related injury during the chase, the police department said.

Harrie was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but staff could not save him.

Shreveport police said Harrie joined their department in January 2018 and became one of the most sought-after K-9s in the area.

Harrie, a Belgian Malinois, was once considered a “lost cause” in his early years. But after he was assigned to Hammer, Harrie turned into an “exceptional” K-9 officer who helped train other police dogs, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and...
Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb, and you can win a free stay
A teacher at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Ind., was caught on video making a child...
Teacher forced student to eat his own vomit, documents say
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Visitors walk past the Colosseum, in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Italy's culture and tourism...
American who filmed tourist carving name in Colosseum ‘dumbfounded’ as hunt for culprit intensifies