Montgomery Zoo reviewing protocols after parrot escape

The Montgomery Zoo says it’s “greatly saddened” after one of its parrots managed to escape and fly away from the facility on Monday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo says it’s “greatly saddened” after one of its parrots managed to escape and fly away from the facility on Monday.

Bailey Glasgow, a spokesperson for the zoo, said the female Congo Grey Parrot, named “Guinevere,” has not been located despite “significant efforts” to entice her back to the zoo.

“Established protocols are in place for this type of event,” Glasgow explained. “However there was a breakdown in the process, allowing the bird to escape.” A thorough review of what led to the bird’s escape, as well as the zoo’s established protocols is underway by the facility’s administration.

While it’s unclear where Guinevere few off to, Glasgow said they have not given up hope and believe she’ll find her way home.

