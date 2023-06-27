Advertise
Opelika High School receives $5K grant to expand its culinary arts program

$5,000 grants were provided through the Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant Program and will give educators tools and resources to help their students learn career-building skills in the restaurant, hospitality, and foodservice industry through the ProStart culinary arts and restaurant management program.(Source: Opelika City Schools)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Forty high schools around the United States will receives $5,000 grants to build up their culinary arts programs.

Opelika High School will receive a $5,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation to build up their National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart culinary arts and restaurant management programs.

The grants from the Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant Program will help educators build the tools to teach their students career-building skills. The schools can use their Grow Grant funds to make classroom upgrades or purchase new equipment and resources.

“The daily investment that ProStart educators make in their classroom as they teach and mentor the next generation of culinary and restaurant management leaders is extraordinary,” said Rachael Ray. “We are optimistic that these grants will give teachers some fresh opportunities to capture the imagination of their students and teach them why our industry is a place where they can build a career.”

Since creating these awards, the Rachael Ray Foundation has provided 113 high school grants, totaling $950,000. To learn more about the program, click HERE.

