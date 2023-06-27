Overcoming Poverty: Raising the bar, barely getting by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has one of the highest rates of poverty in the country. To tackle this persistent issue, WSFA 12 News has launched a new series.

Some of our neighbors are balancing multiple jobs to pay the bills.

Jesse Malisham’s lawnmower is another paycheck for his family. He Works seven days a week at a grocery store, then cuts yards at night to make ends meet.

“About three yards, sometimes three a week. I tell you, that’s a big help, a big help,” says Malisham.

Even with two jobs, Malisham has to watch what he spends. He rarely fills up at the gas station. He puts only what he can afford in his tank.

“I usually put about 5, maybe 10, that’s what I usually do,” said Malisham.

Gas and groceries are two big expenses for Malisham. To help put food on the table, he visits a local food bank.

“Every penny counts, especially the price of groceries now. Everything is so high. The price on a lot of stuff has doubled. A while back, eggs were so high it cost more than a gallon of gas,” says Malisham.

Gary Haskew also frequents the food bank. He’s on disability but picks up odd jobs to help pay the bills.

“It’s hard because the price of everything is going up, nothing is going down,” Haskew says.

Multiple job holding has become more prevalent in the U.S. economy over the past two decades. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 400,000 Americans work more than one job.

“I wouldn’t know where a lot of stuff would be coming from. It would be a struggle. We are on week to week,” adds Haskew.

For families on a budget just don’t grab what they want when they go to the grocery store. They are checking the price, looking for items on sale. It’s more about the price than what they are craving.

“Just can’t afford it, like steak, sometimes pork chops and stuff is so high you just can’t afford it,” stated Haskew.

In Alabama, 1 in 7 people are food insecure, according to Feeding America. That means they lack access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Food banks are shown to reduce food insecurity. For Haskew and Malisham, they are thankful for the work and the generosity of others.

“They are a blessing. They are a big help. I thank God for them,” says Malisham.”

I know the Bible says he will not put more on you than you can handle. I just thank God that I can handle it right now,” adds Haskew.

