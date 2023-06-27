Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pedestrian hit, killed in early morning Dallas County collision

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Dallas County,...
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the pedestrian, since identified as Edward J. Hall, 50, of Tyler, an unincorporated Dallas County community, died after he was hit by a 2011 Honda Odyssey, driven by a 39-year-old Selma man.

Hall died on the scene, according to ALEA investigators. No injuries were reported regarding the driver of the van.

The collision happened around 1:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 80 near the 89 mile marker. That’s about five miles east of Selma.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the deadly crash.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

Officials with Troy University and Valiant Cross Academy pose for a photo after Troy signed...
Troy University signs over building's deed to Valiant Cross Academy
The Autauga County School Board will announce the system’s next superintendent during a meeting...
Autauga County School Board to name new superintendent Wednesday
The Montgomery Zoo says it’s “greatly saddened” after one of its parrots managed to escape and...
Montgomery Zoo reviewing protocols after parrot escape
Pet of the Week: Ying!