Pedestrian hit, killed in early morning Dallas County collision

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the pedestrian, since identified as Edward J. Hall, 50, of Tyler, an unincorporated Dallas County community, died after he was hit by a 2011 Honda Odyssey, driven by a 39-year-old Selma man.

Hall died on the scene, according to ALEA investigators. No injuries were reported regarding the driver of the van.

The collision happened around 1:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 80 near the 89 mile marker. That’s about five miles east of Selma.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the deadly crash.

