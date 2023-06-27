Advertise
Prattville firefighters prepare for near 100-degree temperatures

Prattville firefighters are preparing to work in hot summer temperatures.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees this week. Many Alabamians can escape the scorching heat by staying inside, but that is not always the case for first responders.

“We don’t have the luxury of knowing when the emergency calls are going to come in or even what type of call we’re going to be dealing with,” said Josh Bingham, the deputy fire chief of the Prattville Fire Department “But the heat of Alabama, especially this time of year, is something that we definitely have to contend with.”

The fire department anticipates more calls involving heat-related illnesses. They also must be ready to respond to other emergencies, including fires.

Their gear weighs about 45 pounds, and after only a few minutes in the sun it got up to 108 degrees.

To beat the heat, Prattville firefighters are drinking more water and limiting their caffeine consumption.

“Caffeine is known to lead to dehydration,” Bingham said. “So we want to make sure our guys are in tip top shape when they’re going out and working for our community here in Prattville.”

Firefighters often change their schedules to accommodate the heat, doing physical training in the morning instead of the afternoon.

They also urge the public to change their habits by working in the shade, taking plenty of breaks and staying hydrated.

They also say they want people to watch for signs of heat illness, which can include profuse sweating, dizziness and nausea. More serious symptoms include unconsciousness and the complete absence of sweating.

“If you do notice those symptoms, it’s very important that you call 911 immediately,” Bingham said.

As first responders make their way to the scene, Bingham reminds people to place the person experiencing heat-related illness in a cool spot to rest.

