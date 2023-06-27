Troy University signs over building's deed to Valiant Cross Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University transferred the deed of one of its Montgomery campus buildings to Valiant Cross Academy on Tuesday. Valiant Cross is an all-male school that was created to address issues facing young African American students.

A ceremony was held to deed building 136 over to the school, which had leased the building for its high school since January 2018.

After the signatures of Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Valiant Cross Academy Leadership were put to paper, Valiant Cross took full ownership of the building.

Valiant Cross High School now owns the building its in after Troy University deeded the property over to Valiant Cross Academy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Afterward, Dr. Hawkins presented four scholarships to recent Valiant Cross Academy graduates. Two students received the Lamar P. Higgins Scholarship, while two others earned the Brock Brothers’ Valiant Cross Academy Scholarship, named for the academy’s founders Anthony Brock, Head of School, and Frederick Brock, Director of Operations.

The signing happened at the Rosa Parks Library and Museum and comes months after Valiant Cross took ownership of the historic River City Church building on Dexter Avenue back in October. That building serves the academy’s middle school students.

