Two Auburn minors arrested on multiple charges associated with auto burglaries

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two teens have been arrested in Auburn on multiple charges associated with auto burglaries.

According to Auburn police, officers responded to calls of possible auto burglaries near the 500 block of Webster Road in the early morning of June 24. Officers found a male suspect in the area and tried to make contact with him.

The suspect attempted to escape on foot and discarded a bag before being taken into custody. Officers then identified the suspect as a 17-year-old juvenile and recovered the bag that contained stolen property from the vehicles.

As authorities conducted their investigation, a second suspect was developed and identified as a 15-year-old. Police found the teen and recovered multiple items that were also stolen during car burglaries in April.

Both suspects were arrested and received charges for numerous crimes regarding the auto burglaries near Webster Road. The 17-year-old was charged with the following,

  • Nine counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
  • Seven counts of second-degree theft of property
  • Third-degree theft of property
  • Fourth-degree theft of property
  • Attempting to elude
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor

While the 15-year-old was charged with,

  • Ten counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
  • Eight counts of second-degree theft of property
  • Third-degree theft of property
  • Fourth-degree theft of property

The juveniles were taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center, where they will be held pending a court review.

