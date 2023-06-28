Alex City police search for woman missing since June 19

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since in more than a week.

Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is described as 5′2″ and approximately 128 pounds.

No other information on Grant was immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the missing woman’s location to immediately call law enforcement in Alex City at (256) 234-3421 or Detective Graham at (256) 329-6746.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also submit tips through CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Your tip may, which can be submitted anonymously, may lead to a cash reward!

