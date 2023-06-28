Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alex City police search for woman missing since June 19

Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is...
Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is described as 5′2″ and approximately 128 pounds.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since in more than a week.

Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is described as 5′2″ and approximately 128 pounds.

No other information on Grant was immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the missing woman’s location to immediately call law enforcement in Alex City at (256) 234-3421 or Detective Graham at (256) 329-6746.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also submit tips through CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Your tip may, which can be submitted anonymously, may lead to a cash reward!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Minors in stolen vehicle collide with marked sheriff’s office vehicle
Mobile man set to have competency hearing
Judge to determine if Mobile man is fit to be tried on charges of stabbing toddler
Overcoming Poverty: Barely getting by
Gov. Ivey calls special session to begin July 17