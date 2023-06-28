AUM names Franklin Bush new head baseball coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery Director of Athletics Erik Maas has announced the hiring of Franklin Bush as the school’s new head baseball coach.

Bush is the third head coach in the AUM baseball program’s 36-year history, building on the foundation laid by Q.V. Lowe, who won more than 1,000 games from 1987 to 2014, and Marty Lovrich, who coached the Warhawks to 235 wins from 2015 to 2023.

”We are excited to welcome Franklin Bush as the new head coach of the Warhawks baseball program,” said Maas. “AUM Baseball has a great tradition, and Franklin fits what we were looking for as someone who can structure and develop a championship-level program on and off the field while honoring that tradition. We are happy to bring Franklin and his family back home to Montgomery to lead this storied program.”

Bush comes to the capital city after spending the past six seasons at fellow Gulf South Conference institution, the University of Montevallo, most recently as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

Bush, a Montgomery, Alabama native, has helped lead Montevallo to second and third-place finishes in the GSC regular season the past two seasons and a 75-31 overall record in that span, including an appearance in the NCAA South Region tournament this past season.

“Montgomery is where it all started for me,” said Bush. “To come back home and serve as the head baseball coach is an absolute dream for me and my family. We are grateful to Chancellor Carl Stockton, Erik Maas, and the search committee for this opportunity. We look forward to working each and every day to build on the success of this baseball program and athletics department.”

