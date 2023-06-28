Advertise
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle

Two juveniles have been arrested after a police chase ended Tuesday afternoon with a crash.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says two juveniles arrested after a police chase ended with them crashing into a sheriff’s deputy vehicle had committed a robbery prior to the pursuit.

The Montgomery Police Department said the pursuit started around 4:40 p.m. when MPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of West South Boulevard and I-65.

While being pursued, the suspect vehicle collided with a marked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the area of Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road.

MPD confirmed there were non-life-threatening injuries but did not indicate whether it was the suspects, deputies or both who were injured. The sheriff’s office has not yet responded to requests for information.

MPD said the male suspects fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody.

Both are now charged with first-degree robbery connected to an incident in the area of Norman Bridge Road and Buckingham Drive. The second juvenile also has a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property for taking the vehicle.

Both suspect have been placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

