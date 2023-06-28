Cooling shelters open as Alabama temperatures rise to dangerous levels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some cooling shelters are opening across central Alabama as temperatures continue their climb to dangerous levels.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The city of Montgomery says all facilities, including community centers and libraries, are designated cooling centers from Wednesday through Sunday for those looking to escape the heat. The locations will be open during normal business hours.

For a full list of Montgomery’s community centers and community centers’ hours of operation, visit this link. Information regarding library locations and hours of operation can be found by visiting this link.

ELMORE COUNTY

The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency posted a list of available shelters. Times for each location vary, so pay close attention to the list.

In light of the dangerous temperatures forecasted for Elmore County, the following locations will be open as Cooling Stations: (Please make note of available times, as they vary by location) ((Source: Elmore County EMA))

Here is a list of tips to keep you and your family safe during the impending heatwave.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to EMA offices across our viewing area and will add more cooling shelters to this list as they become known.

