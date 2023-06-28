Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cooling shelters open as Alabama temperatures rise to dangerous levels

Cooling shelters will be open across central and south Alabama as temperatures reach dangerous...
Cooling shelters will be open across central and south Alabama as temperatures reach dangerous levels.(KPTV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some cooling shelters are opening across central Alabama as temperatures continue their climb to dangerous levels.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The city of Montgomery says all facilities, including community centers and libraries, are designated cooling centers from Wednesday through Sunday for those looking to escape the heat. The locations will be open during normal business hours.

For a full list of Montgomery’s community centers and community centers’ hours of operation, visit this link. Information regarding library locations and hours of operation can be found by visiting this link.

ELMORE COUNTY

The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency posted a list of available shelters. Times for each location vary, so pay close attention to the list.

In light of the dangerous temperatures forecasted for Elmore County, the following locations...
In light of the dangerous temperatures forecasted for Elmore County, the following locations will be open as Cooling Stations: (Please make note of available times, as they vary by location)((Source: Elmore County EMA))

Here is a list of tips to keep you and your family safe during the impending heatwave.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to EMA offices across our viewing area and will add more cooling shelters to this list as they become known.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the...
Woman sought in Alex City found a week after disappearance
First Alert Weather Days are common on this 7 day forecast due to heat and humidity!
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City
First Alert Weather Days are common on this 7 day forecast due to heat and humidity!
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the...
Woman sought in Alex City found a week after disappearance
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff