Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to kickback scheme, faces years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former State Representative Fred Plump Jr. pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in federal court, admitting to a kickback scheme and misusing money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund meant for his baseball league.

Plump declined to speak after entering the plea, instead he opted for his attorneys to speak for him.

“He isn’t comfortable speaking right now, but he is embarrassed. He is ashamed,” said Plump’s lawyer Richard Jaffe.

WBRC also asked if there was anything the former legislator wanted to share with his voters.

“There will be more communication that we would like to make on behalf of coach and maybe even coach himself to his constituents and to the community in the future,” said Jaffe.

Plump now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 per charge. He also had to resign from the State House, a seat he was just elected to in November 2022.

“I think that this particular story is far from over,” said Jaffe.

The plea agreement suggests Plump did not work alone in this kickback scheme but, for now, the former lawmaker is the only one charged.

“Well I think there is a lot more things that are going on in the background. Some of which we are aware of and frankly some of which we are not,” said Jaffe.

With this plea, Plump is admitting to funneling money allocated to his league, the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League, from the fund, to State Representative John Roger’s assistant, who was also Plump’s girlfriend, according to court records.

Representative Rogers’ directed nearly $400,000 to the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League over a period of four years. Plump admitted to giving half of that money to Roger’s assistant.

Rogers has told WBRC he was not aware of this scheme and had no part in it. Rogers nor his assistant have been charged.

Plump is currently out on bond until sentencing occurs on October 23.

