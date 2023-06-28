Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Minors in stolen vehicle collide with marked sheriff’s office vehicle

The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle during a pursuit Tuesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles have been arrested after a police chase ended Tuesday afternoon with the suspects and a law enforcement vehicle colliding.

The Montgomery Police Department said the pursuit started around 4:40 p.m. when MPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of West South Boulevard and I-65.

While being pursued, the suspect vehicle collided with a marked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the area of Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road.

MPD confirmed there were non-life-threatening injuries but did not indicate whether it was the suspects, deputies or both who were injured. The sheriff’s office has not yet responded to requests for information.

MPD said the male suspects fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody and are awaiting charges. Neither has been identified due to their status as minors.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lee Smith is charged with attempted murder.
Autauga County attempted murder suspect turns himself in
William Chase Johnson, seen here in this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, has been denied youthful offender...
Trial for slain Alabama sheriff ‘Big John’ moved to Macon County
Montgomery's Court Square Fountain is taken apart and placed on the back of a waiting truck. It...
Montgomery’s historic Court Square Fountain removed for refurbishment
Eugene David Hudson, 37, was arrested after being developed as a suspect in a blaze that...
Suspect confesses to Montgomery arson
Family and friends of Yvette Carter released balloons in her honor on what would have been her...
Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

Latest News

Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is...
Alex City police search for woman missing since June 19
Mobile man set to have competency hearing
Judge to determine if Mobile man is fit to be tried on charges of stabbing toddler
Overcoming Poverty: Barely getting by
Gov. Ivey calls special session to begin July 17