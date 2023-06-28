Minors in stolen vehicle collide with marked sheriff’s office vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles have been arrested after a police chase ended Tuesday afternoon with the suspects and a law enforcement vehicle colliding.

The Montgomery Police Department said the pursuit started around 4:40 p.m. when MPD officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of West South Boulevard and I-65.

While being pursued, the suspect vehicle collided with a marked Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the area of Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road.

MPD confirmed there were non-life-threatening injuries but did not indicate whether it was the suspects, deputies or both who were injured. The sheriff’s office has not yet responded to requests for information.

MPD said the male suspects fled on foot but were quickly taken into custody and are awaiting charges. Neither has been identified due to their status as minors.

