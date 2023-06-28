Overcoming Poverty: Life expectancy down in Alabama

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says Alabama is seeing the worst contraction of the state population in the last 100 years.

COVID-19 plays a big role in why life expectancy is down in Alabama, followed by the most common causes of death, such as heart disease and cancer.

According to the state health department’s data:

Potentially 400,000 Alabamians died from heart diseases

Almost 400,000 died from cancer

More than 360,000 Alabamians died from COVID-1

READ MORE ON THIS SPECIAL SERIES Overcoming Poverty: Alabamians who are barely getting by This is one part in a multipart series called “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama”

Many of these deaths occurred in rural Alabama, where life expectancy is lower than the state’s rate. Alabama is six years short of the nation’s average life expectancy, while Wilcox County is at 69.

“I definitely think life expectancy is an issue, especially in the Black Belt when you talk about Alabama,” said Sarina Stewart, County Admin with Dallas and Wilcox County Health Departments. “You have a lack of providers, some counties have more than others, and then you have some counties that may not have, like say, for instance, a pediatrician. You start looking at the socio-economic status and environmental factors. I think all of that plays a part in whether people can or cannot get to an appointment.”

Stewart says she knows many people who drive at least 45 minutes to seek medical care, and if they are using provided public transportation, it’s an all-day event.

“If you’re getting on the van, to come to an appointment, then you got to get to your appointment. Everyone gets dropped off at their appointment, you’ve got to wait on everybody,” said Stewart.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.