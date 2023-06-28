Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Overcoming Poverty: Limited health care options in rural Alabama

This is one part in a multipart series called “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama”
Overcoming Poverty
Overcoming Poverty(WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those in rural areas have limited health care options, sometimes having to drive long distances for emergency care.

“Health care access has been something we have dealt with for some time, and our state has a particular problem,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Wilcox County, there is a hospital in Camden, but that can’t be said for all rural counties.

“Here I know a lot of the parents who go to Selma, pediatrics in Selma, so they are driving from Camden to Selma for care for their children. That’s a 45-minute drive,” Sarina Stewart, the County Admin with Wilcox and Dallas County Health Departments said.

Despite the lower life expectancy rate in rural Alabama, Dr. Stubblefield says there are things you can do to reduce your risk of death even if you have a condition.

The state health department is constantly working to find new ways to help those living in rural areas get better health care. That includes programs at the county health departments.

READ MORE ON THIS SPECIAL SERIES
Overcoming Poverty: A mother’s triumph over challenge

This is one part in a multipart series called “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama”

“We have some programs like the Well Women program where we can link women, specifically women of childbearing age, to limited services if they don’t have health insurance,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

The internet is opening up new options too.

“You may not be able to get to your specialist in Birmingham, but if you can get to your local health department, you could have that same visit, you know, with a telehealth card, and that can expand access to certain specialty services to some of our individuals because we have active health departments in all 67 Alabama counties,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

The use of telemedicine has gotten easier with Governor Ivey’s investment in broadband. Last year, Governor Ivey approved $26.6 million dollars to invest in broadband for rural communities in Alabama.

This year, she announced that additional funding would go towards ensuring access, which Dr. Stubblefield says will help Alabamians access health care wherever they are.

With fentanyl overdoses killing people every day across the nation, ADPH says overdose is now one of the leading causes of death.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the...
Woman sought in Alex City found a week after disappearance
First Alert Weather Days are common on this 7 day forecast due to heat and humidity!
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Overcoming Poverty
Overcoming Poverty: Life expectancy down in Alabama
Overcoming Poverty: Barely getting by
In Alabama, 1 in 7 people is food insecure according to Feeding America. That means they lack...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabamians who are barely getting by
The Montgomery Zoo says it’s “greatly saddened” after one of its parrots managed to escape and...
Montgomery Zoo reviewing protocols after parrot escape