Overcoming Poverty: Limited health care options in rural Alabama

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those in rural areas have limited health care options, sometimes having to drive long distances for emergency care.

“Health care access has been something we have dealt with for some time, and our state has a particular problem,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Wilcox County, there is a hospital in Camden, but that can’t be said for all rural counties.

“Here I know a lot of the parents who go to Selma, pediatrics in Selma, so they are driving from Camden to Selma for care for their children. That’s a 45-minute drive,” Sarina Stewart, the County Admin with Wilcox and Dallas County Health Departments said.

Despite the lower life expectancy rate in rural Alabama, Dr. Stubblefield says there are things you can do to reduce your risk of death even if you have a condition.

The state health department is constantly working to find new ways to help those living in rural areas get better health care. That includes programs at the county health departments.

“We have some programs like the Well Women program where we can link women, specifically women of childbearing age, to limited services if they don’t have health insurance,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

The internet is opening up new options too.

“You may not be able to get to your specialist in Birmingham, but if you can get to your local health department, you could have that same visit, you know, with a telehealth card, and that can expand access to certain specialty services to some of our individuals because we have active health departments in all 67 Alabama counties,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

The use of telemedicine has gotten easier with Governor Ivey’s investment in broadband. Last year, Governor Ivey approved $26.6 million dollars to invest in broadband for rural communities in Alabama.

This year, she announced that additional funding would go towards ensuring access, which Dr. Stubblefield says will help Alabamians access health care wherever they are.

With fentanyl overdoses killing people every day across the nation, ADPH says overdose is now one of the leading causes of death.

