Police investigating shots fired at Montgomery Walmart

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Montgomery Walmart.

According to Montgomery police, units responded to a business on Atlanta Highway at about 2:55 p.m. to a call of a disturbance and shooting in the area. MPD does not, as a general policy, identify specific businesses involved in their investigations, but a WSFA 12 News crew found a heavy police presence at the Walmart in that area.

Police say an employee of the business is now in custody following an altercation inside the service area of the Walmart. Shots were fired during the altercation.

MPD is currently working to identify all parties involved. Some parties involved fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say there were no injuries, but there was property damage as a result of the gunfire.

No additional information is available in regards to this ongoing investigation.

