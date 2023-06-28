Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police investigating shots fired at Montgomery Walmart

BREAKING NEWS: A shooting has been reported at the Walmart on Atlanta Hwy and Monae Stevens is on scene filling us in with what limited details are available
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Montgomery Walmart.

According to Montgomery police, units responded to a business on Atlanta Highway at about 2:55 p.m. to a call of a disturbance and shooting in the area. MPD does not, as a general policy, identify specific businesses involved in their investigations, but a WSFA 12 News crew found a heavy police presence at the Walmart in that area.

Police say an employee of the business is now in custody following an altercation inside the service area of the Walmart. Shots were fired during the altercation.

MPD is currently working to identify all parties involved. Some parties involved fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say there were no injuries, but there was property damage as a result of the gunfire.

No additional information is available in regards to this ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the...
Woman sought in Alex City found a week after disappearance
First Alert Weather Days are common on this 7 day forecast due to heat and humidity!
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Police Investigation underway at the Atlanta Hwy Walmart
Rudy Giuliani speaks with 2020 Election Investigators
Cooling shelters will be open across central and south Alabama as temperatures reach dangerous...
Cooling shelters open as Alabama temperatures rise to dangerous levels
Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City