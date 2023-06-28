Tenant calls living conditions uninhabitable at Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Adrian Cline moved to Kensington Apartments in South Montgomery over three months with hopes of living comfortably.

“Something affordable – nothing fancy – where I could just start all over,” Cline said.

A few weeks after moving in, Cline said he realized that he was living in conditions that were the opposite of what he was entitled to.

The tenant began noticing leaks in his water heater, kitchen sink, and the ceiling in his bathroom, which at first appeared to be minor.

“That leak [the ceiling] went from a continuous drip to the whole ceiling falling down,” Cline said.

In addition to the leaks, Cline mentioned the air conditioning unit had been out for weeks, saying temperatures reach as high as 85 degrees some nights.

“It’s sad. People work too hard, especially in this economy, to live decently, and slumlords just take advantage of you,” Cline said.

According to Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell, the owners of Kensington Place have been reprimanded several times for its conditions.

Mitchell said part of the issue with the living conditions is that apartment owners are nowhere to be found or cannot be identified when something happens.

Montgomery County Tax Assessment records indicate that Kensington Place has changed ownership twice within the last decade. Shillings, LLC currently owns the property, but no records from the state show that they have an active business license.

Mitchell said he is working on passing an ordinance that will regulate apartment ownership in Montgomery. The ordinance will require owners to notify the city when there is a change in ownership and who will be the new owners.

That ordinance is expected to be brought before the full council by the next meeting.

