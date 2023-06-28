Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says

The amounts of lead, arsenic, and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.(Source: CNN/KCAL/KCBS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to Consumer Reports, the amounts of certain heavy metals in baby food are getting lower, but the overall risk hasn’t changed in the past five years.

The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.

However, there are still concerns, particularly considering declines in certain heavy metals were offset by increases in others.

Long-term intake of heavy metals can cause health and developmental problems, including lower IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

According to the report, there are still concerning levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead in snacks and foods made with rice and sweet potatoes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is...
Alex City police search for woman missing since June 19
Dangerous heat for the Thursday through Sunday period.
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The Montgomery Zoo says it’s “greatly saddened” after one of its parrots managed to escape and...
Montgomery Zoo reviewing protocols after parrot escape

Latest News

FILE - Farmland in the Tulare Lake Basin is submerged in water in Corcoran, Calif., April 20,...
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains and scientists say that’s a problem
The 233 new counts announced Tuesday include kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual...
Ex-Philadelphia police officer is charged with dozens more sex crimes in 19 new cases
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Just 34% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy as he hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’