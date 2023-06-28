Advertise
TSU to start first HBCU hockey team

The announcement will take place before the NHL Draft kicks off Wednesday night at the arena.
Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover displays the hockey sweater the school's...
Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover displays the hockey sweater the school's first team will wear.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee State University will become the first Historically Black College and University to introduce ice hockey at the collegiate level.

TSU made the announcement about its hockey team at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday afternoon in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association and the Nashville Predators.

“What I have envisioned for the program is for it to be sustainable, to be part of the Nashville community,” Dr. Nikki Allen, TSU’s athletics director, said. “You can do that at an HBCU just like you can do it anywhere else in the country.”

The announcement will take place before the NHL Draft kicks off Wednesday night at the arena, according to the university.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

